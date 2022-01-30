Preparing ahead of time for winter power outages

GREAT FALLS — From powerful winds to fires to squirrels, there are a number of causes for power outages throughout the state according to Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for Northwestern Energy says.

Power outages are not more common at one point of the year than another, but the dangers associated with them, of course, change with the weather.

It is important to prepare yourself ahead of time in the event of an extended, wintertime power outage.

"If you are a customer of Northwestern Energy, one thing you can do is make sure your information is current and your signed up for a MyEnergy account. That can help expedite when you call to report an outage and also that we have your current contact information", says Jo Dee Black. She compares preparing for outages like preparing to travel during the winter. Make sure you keep a close eye on the forecast and always keep your devices charged.

Following an outage, the first course of action should be to call the electric company. You can reach Northwestern Energy at (888) 467-2669. Often times the company may not have knowledge of an outage which allows them to resolve the issue faster.

Plan an emergency outage kit: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety/emergency-outage-kit

Online outage map: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety

For folks that are on life support or have friends or family on life support, it is even more vital to plan ahead: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety/life-support-outage