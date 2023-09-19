Quiet and cool Tuesday with mild temperatures

Happy Tuesday!

Today will be a quiet and cool day. Throughout the day we will see increasing cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Cooler temperatures as a shortwave drops the highs into the 60s and 70s. A slight breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph for central Montana. Eastern Montana can experience gustier conditions with wind gusts up to 40 mph near Glasgow.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and shift to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. Temperature highs range in the 60s and a light and visible wind will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts possible up to 20 mph. Wednesday evening rain and mountain snow is likely, moving from western Montana into portions of central Montana.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s, and rain likely throughout the day. A north-northeast wind around 10 mph is also in the forecast. Precipitation is expected to continue through the night into Friday morning.

Friday will have mostly cloudy skies alongside the rain. Saturday will have a slight chance of showers with mostly sunny skies. Temperature highs both days will remain the in the 60s. A breeze will be around Friday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Sunday and Monday conditions will start to change. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with temperature highs warming back up into the low to mid 70s.