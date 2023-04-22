Quiet and mostly dry conditions across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began on a quiet note once again with Saturday seeing mostly dry and sunny conditions. While the temperatures remain below average for this time of year, the daytime highs for the weekend are expected to remain in the 50’s and 60’s. The next round of precipitation into the region won’t begin until Monday afternoon/evening.

MTN News

This weekend kicks off as the least-windiest yet with the winds remaining 6-8 mph as the average across North Central Montana. Gusts in places along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line could reach up to 20 mph but is still a bigger improvement from previous weekends. The winds will begin to pick up again Sunday night according to StormTracker Weather’s Wind Gust Tracker but will quiet down heading into Monday before picking up again by Tuesday.

MTN News

A Flood advisory is in effect for Phillips and Valley counties along the Hi-Line until the afternoon on Monday. Small stream flooding is expected to occur as the snow continues to melt. A Flood Warning is also in effect along the Milk River around the town of Nashua. Minor flooding is occurring and the warning is expected to last until early Tuesday morning.

MTN News

An upper-level ridge will begin making its way into the region starting Saturday, bringing the high pressure and quiet conditions though, a Northwesterly flow in combination with low to mid-level cold air could allow for mountainous rain and snow showers on Saturday. Precipitation in the form of rain and snow showers are expected to occur in the next work week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mostly dry with lows in the 20’s. Light wind around 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Light winds around 6-8 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50’s with a light 5-7 mph wind and gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and partly sunny with highs in the 50’s. 9-11 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and partly sunny with highs near the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow, mostly sunny with highs near the 50’s.

