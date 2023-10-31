Quiet conditions and a bit warmer for Halloween

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The temperatures have just about recovered from the freezing cold we felt last week. Monday saw them once again reaching into the 40’s with the overnight lows increasing back into the 20’s as well. While this is 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year, these higher temperatures may give us a glimpse back into the Fall weather that went away so fast. Quiet conditions are also settling into the area for the week with lighter winds and a lack of precipitation.

These quiet conditions have settled in perfect time, just in time for Halloween. Expect the temperatures to increase even more on Tuesday with dry conditions to boot. Cloud cover will be prevalent in North Central and Central Montana, as well as a bit of a breeze. 10 to 20 mph winds are expected.

The next round of precipitation won’t be until around Thursday with higher elevation snow and lower elevation rain. An upper-level ridge that is currently hanging over the area will begin to flatten on Thursday, bringing the chances for precipitation around for the latter half of this week. Precipitation chances will continue into the weekend until another ridge is expected to build in the following week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens and 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s.

