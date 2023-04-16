Quiet conditions and light winds

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A quiet weekend is in store for North Central Montana with sunny skies and temperatures reaching up to 50’s on Saturday and the 60’s on Sunday. A high-pressure system with ridging is to thank for the nice weather, bringing in drier and light, breezy conditions.

The main concern for the weekend is the flooding advisories across the Hi-line. With temperatures remaining above freezing, the snow in upper elevations will continue to melt, bringing concern to low-lying areas with poor drainage. The advisories will remain until 6 pm on Monday, but a Flood watch is also in effect for Phillips County until further notice. A Flood Warning for the Big Sandy Creek southwest of Havre was canceled as well.

SIGMETs at aviationweather.gov show the latest information on Russian volcano Mt. Sheveluch, and the eruption. Volcanic ash has swept through North Central Montana but has begun to move East out of the state.

Unsettled weather conditions will return to the area at the beginning of the upcoming work week. Breezy winds will begin to pick up on Sunday and there are moderate chances of seeing rain then mix of rain and snow then snowfall Sunday into Monday morning. There are also moderate chances of seeing light to moderate snowfall move through North-Central Monday evening into Tuesday. Periods of snowfall continue into the end of next week. Temperatures will begin to dip below normal for mid-April as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloud with lows in the 30’s. Light, 7-11 mph wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. 11 – 15 mph wind with gusts that could reach 22 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid-50’s. 10 – 14 mph wind with gusts up to 21 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely, then rain. Highs in the 40’s. 7-10 mph wind with gusts up to 22 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for snow. Highs in the 40’s with breezy 15 – 20 mph winds and gusts up to 29 mph.

THURSDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the 40’s and chance of snow.

FRIDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the 40’s and chance of snow.

