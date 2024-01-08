Quiet conditions before arctic air freezes things over

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Below average temperatures hit the region, with highs in the mid to upper 20’s and lows dwindling down into the single digits. Most of the snowfall lingering from this morning will taper out by this evening, bringing a brief period of dry conditions to Monday for most of North Central Montana. Warmer air arrives for the first half of this week due to upper-level ridging, recovering the highs back into the 30’s for Monday and 40’s for Tuesday. However, we aren’t out of the woods yet as gusty winds will also accompany the ridging, prompting a High Wind Watch on portions of Central, N Central, and SW MT for Tuesday. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph at times.

Upper-level troughing will also build in on Tuesday along with Pacific moisture that will bring snow along the Continental Divide and portions of Western MT. Snowfall will persist area-wide through Wednesday, prompting the Winter Weather Advisory (purple), the Winter Storm Warning (pink), and the Winter Storm Watch (blue) starting Monday night and lasting until Wednesday. Cold air will continue to pour in from the North, plummeting temperatures below zero and adding more light snow fall to the forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in single digits to lower teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Windy, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s and lows around zero. Gusts up to 50 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in single digits and lows below zero.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs near zero and lows below zero.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold with highs near 3 degrees.

