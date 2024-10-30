WEATHER DISCUSSION: Today and tonight expect sunny and mostly clear skies with high temperatures warming slightly back into the 50’s for most areas. This morning, there will be chances of patchy fog developing through 11 am, mostly in valleys and locations near rivers. Tonight, temperatures will once again dip into the 20’s with mostly clear skies. Wind gusts will be up to 25 mph.

Quiet conditions, sunny skies, and mostly dry

A slow-moving upper-level trough will dig into the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and Friday. Most of North Central Montana will remain mostly dry however, periods of light snow and rain will be possible in western and southwestern Montana. Central Montana will have a chance of seeing this precipitation too. Seasonable temperatures will also be around during this time into the weekend.

For Saturday through Monday, the upper level trough will slowly slide to the south this weekend, resulting in generally dry conditions. Other than a passing mountain shower, seasonable temperatures are likely to continue. Another chance of light snow will once again affect Central and southern portions of the state as another trough settles over the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Minor travel impacts on Election Day are possible due to the precipitation.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in teens/20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of light rain and snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of light rain and snow. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s.

