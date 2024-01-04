Quiet conditions today with changes coming this weekend

Happy Thursday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog around during the morning in the valleys and along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty conditions will be along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and a bit breezy in portions of central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Some scattered snow showers will be around as well, especially in the mountains. A coating to a couple of inches of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around, especially during the evening. Temperatures highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy conditions will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely, and light snow accumulations are possible. Colder temperatures due to a cold front coming into Montana Saturday evening with highs in the 20s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Gusty winds will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with developing snow. High temperatures expected in the 30s and winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Another cold front will move into Montana Tuesday evening bringing colder temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will being the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s and skies will be cloudy with areas of snow around.