Quiet period before the next round of snow accumulation

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Light snow showers and flurries will diminish this evening with no snow accumulation expected from the flurries this evening. The probability of precipitation will be very low for tonight. Lows tonight will be in the lower teens to upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies across the area. For Monday and Tuesday, expect isolated to scattered snow with not much snow accumulation, about less than an inch for most areas of North Central Montana. Higher elevations closer to the Continental Divide and the MT ID border will see a bit more snow accumulation but not enough for any advisories or warnings for now. Quiet conditions and seasonable temperatures are likely for this period.

The next upper-level disturbance is expected to move eastward late Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall amounts look to be on the lighter side once again, with 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and about 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winter weather highlights might be needed for this event. It does turn a few degrees cooler for afternoon temperatures by the end of the work week. Expect slightly below normal temperatures to continue into next weekend. as the chances for snow showers also decrease by next weekend

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow, mostly at night. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow, mostly at night. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows around 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in 30’s.

