Quiet start to the week with above average temperatures and dry conditions

Happy Monday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and conditions will be dry courtesy of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and ranging in the 40s. Wind will be breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Tuesday high pressure will continue, and the clouds will diminish. Skies will be mostly sunny, and conditions will remain dry. Breezy conditions will continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts possible up to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, and a little breeze will be around. Sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph. A cold front enters Wednesday afternoon cooling temperatures down for the rest of the work week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, cold temperature highs in the 20s and 30s, and breezy in eastern Montana. Wind gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperature highs in the 30s.

Weekend: Partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Chance of snow on Saturday.