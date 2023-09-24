Quiet weather and mild temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: With an end to the previous precipitation through the last couple of days, the weekend started off on a quiet and warm note. For Saturday, the highs ranged in the lower 60’s to the lower 70’s with low wind speeds. The highest wind speeds blew up to 20 mph mostly along the Rocky Mountain front and through the I-15 corridor. For the most part, the clouds stayed fairly light as well, mostly to partly cloudy across the area.

Tomorrow, expect above-above average temperatures into the upper 70’s and mostly sunny skies. The winds should remain light as well, not exceeding 20 mph. This is thanks to a narrow and weak upper-level ridge that has developed today. This will push through tomorrow and into Monday before an upper-level trough follows closely behind. For now, the trough remains offshore in the Pacific which will shortly develop into a closed-low and moving East into the State. Along with it, upper-level jet stream energy will move through as well, which means you can expect breezy and windy conditions starting late Monday night and continuing throughout Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will also be expected with increasing precipitation as the trough moves inland.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s. 5 to 9 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. 5 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers at night. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in 60’s.