Quieter conditions going into this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western MT until 11am Friday and for portions of southwestern MT until 11pm Friday/noon Saturday.

Today there will be areas of light snow around, especially during the morning. A coating to 3 inches of total snow accumulation is possible including snow fall from last tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Conditions will be a little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with areas of fog around. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening snow and rain showers. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, elsewhere wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High temperatures will be in the 30s and conditions will be breezy in some areas. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday will have areas of snow around and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 20s and upper teens. Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow around. Temperatures highs will be in the in the 20s and upper teens.