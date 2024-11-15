Rain and a wintry snow mix hits the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures get a chance to cool down today back in the 40’s for most areas. Expect to start out the morning partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds decreased last night making way for light wind conditions today, around 5 to 10 mph with gusts possibly up to 20 mph. Precipitation begins today with snow mostly for SW and Central Montana, and a rain/wintery mix for portions along Great Falls up to the Hi-line this late afternoon through Saturday morning.

An upper-level trough is currently in place over the region along with a low pressure system that is developing over the Western U.S. These two weather patterns will bring mountain snow and lower elevation rain/wintery mix starting this afternoon mostly for SW and Central MT. Temperatures drop below freezing tonight through Saturday morning for those locations into the 20’s. This will allow some light snow to accumulate at lower elevations Saturday morning. Wind-wise, expect wind speeds on the lighter side around 4 to 10 mph with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Weak ridging follows behind this system that will exit Saturday morning. Stronger winds aloft move in late Saturday night into Sunday, allowing for stronger winds to develop along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Montana Highway 200 corridor around 50 to 60 mph. Breezy conditions are likely everywhere else. Temperatures remain in the 40’s on Saturday with gradually clearing skies. And mostly dry conditions heading into the evening.

Another upper-level trough moves through late Sunday to early Tuesday, which will bring another round of snow to the Continental Divide, Southwest, and Central MT. Temperatures fall back below normal Monday through Wednesday in the 30’s and 40’s with low temperatures likely in the upper teens and 20’s. Winds continue well into Sunday and the first half of the week.

FRIDAY: Rain/wintery mix for lower elevations and mountain snow starting this afternoon and continuing through the overnight hours. Increasing clouds with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20/30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow (mostly in the morning). Decreasing clouds then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chance of rain and snow (mostly in the evening). Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Windy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy and breezy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain, mostly sunny and breezy with highs in 40’s/50’s.