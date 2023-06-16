Rain and cooler temperatures this weekend and next week

Happy Friday! We will have mostly sunny skies today with increased cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Warmer day today with temperature highs in the 70s. Today is expected to be the nicest day of the next week so prepare for some precipitation and cooler temperatures. Smoke and haze will be in our area today, but will start to move out as an unsettled weather pattern moves in on Saturday.

The unsettled weather pattern will bring showers and storms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind will be present with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

The latter half of our weekend will have mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers/thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front passes through our area. Temperature highs will range from the low 60s to the mid 80s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers possible. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60 and low to mid 70s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. Sustained wind speeds for these two days are expected to be breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday next week will have some mostly sunny skies and isolated showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday in the 60s while Thursdays highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.