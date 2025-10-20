Scattered rain showers and mountain snow continue to move through early this morning, but the storm system responsible slowly pulls away this morning. We can expect gradual clearing throughout the day with mostly sunny skies returning into this afternoon. It will still be blustery and a bit cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wind speeds will be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible. Wind gusts could be higher up to 50 mph across eastern Montana. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake.

Rain and mountain snow clear but gusty winds continue- Monday, October 20

A pleasant weather pattern is expected heading through the rest of the week as a high pressure amplifies over the West. We'll have plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebound to the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It gets even warmer on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

The high pressure ridge will start to break down this weekend as a stronger area of low pressure replaces it. This will lead to another round of strong winds, rain and mountain snow.

