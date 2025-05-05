Rain and mountain snow continues through Monday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures cooled for western and central portions of the region today as a cold front moved in. High temperatures ranged in the 50’s and 60’s for those regions, while eastern and south eastern portions saw high temperatures continuing in the 80’s.

Stormtracker Weather

An upper-level disturbance moves northeastward through the area, bringing showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavy rainfall. Temperatures should cool this evening, allowing the rain to change to snow.

Most precipitation will become more widespread this evening through tomorrow morning, producing lower elevation rain and mountain snow over Central MT. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect tonight for areas of the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, more specifically in Kings Hill Pass, Monarch, and Neihart from 9 pm this evening through noon on Monday.

Stormtracker Weather

For Monday, expect the precipitation to slowly begin to diminish from west to east. High temperatures on Monday will be on the cooler side, ranging in the 30’s and 40’s for Central Plains and into the 50’s along the Hi-Line. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain for most locations with wind gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing through the evening.

Stormtracker Weather

The precipitation is likely to continue into Tuesday morning though over in the eastern portions of the state. Temperatures rebound a bit for Tuesday, back into the 60’s and eventually the 70’s for Wednesday through Saturday, a good 10 degrees above normal. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible Thursday and again on Saturday, but confidence is low right now for this activity.

Stormtracker Weather