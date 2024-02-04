Rain and snow continues through Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A mixture of rain and snow continues across the region through the rest of tonight and tomorrow morning. Radars show the moisture moving from southeast to northwest. Upper-level troughing is to thank for the low pressure and moisture.

Highs today ranged in the 30’s to 40’s with lows in the 20’s and 30’s tonight. As locations observe temperatures fall below freezing tonight, snowfall is likely to start and will continue through the overnight hours. From Cut Bank to Great Falls to along the Rocky Mountain Front greater than 2 inches of snowfall in the next 24 hours are possible. Higher elevations of the Rocky Mountain Front can see between 8 and 12 inches of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of North Central, Western, and Southwestern Montana through 5pm/6pm Sunday. 2-4 inches of snow accumulation in lower elevations and up to 8 inches in higher elevations are possible. The primary concern is going to be the morning conditions of slippery roadways due to the snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front until 5 pm Sunday. Heavy snow is expected with snow accumulations up to 10 inches. This in additions to gusty winds up to 45 mph in these areas could cause low visibility due to blowing snow and slippery roads.

As the weather system departs tomorrow morning northward to Canada, a return of mostly dry conditions and calmer winds is expected for Sunday night. Expect highs slightly above average for Monday and Tuesday in the 40’s and drier conditions with the exception of scattered snow showers mostly in higher terrain and along the Western portion of the state. The unsettled weather pattern returns to mid to late next week will with daily chances of precipitation. Temperatures return to near normal in this period as well with highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow mix. Cloudy, with lows in 20’s/30’s. Gusts up to 45 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front, up to 20 mph everywhere else.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow continues into early afternoon. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens/20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows around 20.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow and partly sunny with highs in 30’s.

