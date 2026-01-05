There will be active weather along and west of the Continental Divide early this week. Meanwhile, east of the Divide the main impact will be stronger winds.

Today's Forecast:

Rain and snow in western Montana, gusty winds in central Montana- Monday, January 5

Roads are snow-covered and slick over the mountain passes and along Highway 200 from Rogers Pass to Missoula. An area of freezing rain is leading to icy roads across northeast Montana, especially on the Fort Belknap Reservation and Phillips County.

It will be a touch cooler today with high temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s on the Hi-Line and 40s to lower 50s in central Montana. The wind will gradually increase and a couple of rain and snow showers may develop south of Great Falls this evening.

High Wind Warnings are in place from 11 p.m. tonight through 11 p.m. Tuesday and High Wind Watches from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, and up to 75 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.

While not currently under a Winter Storm Watch, Marias Pass and the Glacier Park Region will be receiving heavier snow Tuesday into Wednesday, with over a foot of snowfall in the mountains.

Cooler air settles in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 20s and 30s. High pressure builds in this weekend bringing back mild temperatures and gusty winds. High temperatures will likely return to the 40s and even 50s.

