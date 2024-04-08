Clearing skies and warming up

Temperature wise, things are looking up. While highs continued to stay cooler in the 30’s and 40’s through the weekend, prevailing 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages across the region, a warming trend is expected this work week. Afternoon temperatures will rebound back to just above seasonal averages by Monday and will persist throughout the remainder of the week. Conditions will also remain generally on the drier side; though, a likeliness of light showers developing Tuesday into Wednesday is possible but with minimal impacts.

The main concern through the beginning half of this week will be the gusty conditions that will begin to start up on Monday. A High Wind Watch along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains will begin Monday night through Tuesday morning warning of gusts up to 65 mph.

Afternoon temperatures increase even more by Thursday, 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal average. This is due to a weak, quick-moving upper-level ridge that will build in from the Pacific. An upper-level trough immediately follows, and swiftly returns afternoon temperatures to near seasonal normal with periods of precipitation by the next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain/snow mix and cloudy. Lows in 30’s with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, with gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and partly sunny with highs in 60’s.

