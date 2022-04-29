Rain and snow showers diminish Friday afternoon

Discussion: The spring storm begins to move out this afternoon with brief clearing expected overnight followed by another disturbance Saturday night. Showers are possible, mainly in western Montana and in the mountains.

Another round of beneficial rain is possible on Tuesday. A potent ridge of high pressure will usher in warming temperatures and sunshine mid next week. Temperatures finally feel springlike with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Rain and snow diminishes throughout the afternoon. Peaks of sun are possible before a few, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms develop during the evening. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. Slick spots on the roads are likely from standing water.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with late day showers possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Showers likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Rain showers move in after sunset. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mild and mostly sunny. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.