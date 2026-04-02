April is opening up with some very active weather as a closed low pressure system tracks by to our south late on today into tonight. After some showers overnight, a more widespread round of precipitation will develop later on this morning with rain showers, mountain snow and even a few thunderstorms in the mix. Snow levels will fall quickly into the afternoon, with most low elevation areas switching over to wet snow. Daytime highs only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, and temperatures fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

Thursday Morning Forecast:

Rain changes to wet snow Thursday afternoon- Thursday, April 2

MTN News

MTN News

By Friday morning, there may be a few lingering mountain snow showers, but the storm system will pull away, and clouds clear out throughout the day. The mountains will pick up between 6 and 12 inches of snow, with lighter accumulations of dusting up to 3 inches in the lower elevations. Some areas near the mountains could see as much as 6 inches of snow. High temperatures will reach the 40s and lower 50s.

MTN News

MTN News

High pressure returns for the holiday weekend, with beautiful weather both days, aside from a few mountain snow showers. Saturday will be gorgeous, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A weak front will cool temperatures slightly for Easter Sunday, which will start chilly in the 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Hi-Line, 50s in central Montana, and lower 60s in the Helena area.

Temperatures warm up nicely early next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday. However, a strong cold front will bring gustier winds, rain, and mountain snow by the middle of the week.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News