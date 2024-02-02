Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of central and north-central Montana 11pm Friday until 5pm Sunday. Western Montana will have an advisory in effect 5pm/11pm Friday until 8am/1pm/5pm Sunday. Southwest Montana will be in effect 5pm Friday until 5am Saturday. Last, southern Montana will be in effect from 6am Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, especially around the Helena area, generally in the mountains. Patchy fog is also possible during the morning along portions of the Hi-Line. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy in northeastern Montana today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday there will be areas of rain and snow around throughout the day, with the precipitation becoming more widespread later in the day. The precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations, but it will eventually switchover to snow for most locations as we get into Saturday evening/night. Skies will be cloudy with cooler temperature highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Wind speeds will increase in northwestern portions of north-central Montana with sustained speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday snow is likely in central and north-central Montana, generally during the morning. Rain is likely in northeastern Montana, possibly mixing in with some snow at times. Snow accumulation will vary across the state and in the lower elevations compaired to the upper elevations. Little to no snow accumulation will be in northeastern Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s. Wednesday next week will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. High temperatures will be in the 30s and upper 20s. Thursday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.