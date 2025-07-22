Rain Totals (July 21, 2025)

The highest rainfall totals on Monday, July 21, were in Glacier County, northern Toole County, and along the northern Rocky Mountain Front, where a steady rain fell for much of the day. A few locations in this area received over 1" of rain!

Elsewhere, there were scattered showers during the morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Most locations received at least .1" of rain, but those that received heavier rain from the thunderstorms, received over .5" of rain.

There will continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around through Tuesday night as a storm system continues to impact the state. Most areas will receive less than .25" of additional rain, but localized higher amounts are possible due to heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.