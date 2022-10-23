Rain transitions to snow overnight Saturday for lower elevations of central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The major weather pattern change is now in place across the west and a significant fall storm continues to impact the Pacific Northwest. As an upper level low pressure system passes by, the wind shifts to the northerly direction allowing temperatures to cool below freezing for lower elevations of central Montana. The transition from rain to wet snow will happen from west to east late Saturday night through late morning Sunday. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 40 MPH Saturday night and Sunday.

Behind the storm system, very cold air will be in place as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s Sunday night and Monday morning. It will also remain breezy behind the storm system through at least Wednesday. Wind gusts as high as 60 MPH are possible for the Rocky Mountain Front, up to 45 MPH throughout the rest of central Montana. The weather turns active again, especially for higher elevations, during the middle of the week with another system bringing rain and snow showers to the region.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain, mixing with snow. Wind NNW 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Snow showers, tapering in central Montana during the evening. Snow will continue in eastern Montana, heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. A NNW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Very cold overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s. Gradual clearing expected.

MONDAY: A few, lingering snow showers in eastern Montana. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. A SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds overnight with scattered snow showers in the mountains. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 20s. A stray flurry or snow shower is possible late.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains, slight chance for showers in lower elevations. Overnight lows in the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and near normal. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.