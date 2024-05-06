Rainy and windy days ahead for North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: North Central Montana saw another mild day temperature wise with highs ranging in the upper 50’s in Central Montana and up to the 70’s in Eastern Montana. For lows, expect the temperatures to return to the 30’s and 40’s with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and increasing winds.

A strong and slow-moving spring storm will bring widespread impacts to the Northern Rockies through the middle of the work, with the highest impacts to travel, agriculture, and outdoor recreation expected. Luckily, this precipitation received through Thursday is definitely needed and temperatures should be warm enough to prevent much freezing in lower elevations. High temperatures through the middle of the upcoming work week will be below to well below normal, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the coldest days thanks to widespread cloud cover and periods of moderate to heavy precipitation. A gradually moderation in temperatures is then expected for the second half of the work week as the storm pulls away from the region, with temperatures rising above normal for the upcoming weekend back into the 60’s and 70’s.

There will be a bit a lull in activity on Monday as northwesterly flow begins to increase by the afternoon, ushering cold air advection and increasing surface winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and much of Central/North-central MT. By Tuesday, periods of moderate, to at times heavy, rainfall begin to settle in and more or less remain in place through Thursday. This widespread rainfall will generally be beneficial for most, but some minor hydrologic impacts are expected for those who see the heaviest storm totals. Monday night through Tuesday looks to be the overall windiest period, with most locations in both North-central and Southwest MT seeing wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and up to 60 mph. The combination of strong winds and heavy wet snow is expected to cause dangerous conditions over higher terrain. Additional winter weather highlights may be needed over the higher terrain as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with lows in 30’s/40’s and gusts up to 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Rain likely, possibly mixing with snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Breezy/windy, gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely and chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy/windy, gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70’s.

