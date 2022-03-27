Record-breaking high temperatures possible on Sunday

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring record-breaking high temperatures on Sunday and Monday. The ridge begins to flatten out Monday night as a backdoor cold front moves southward through the area. Temperatures fall about 20-30 degrees as a result. The ridge slowly builds back in during the middle part of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain shower continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Rain changes to snow around daybreak.

Tuesday: Snow, mixing with rain at times, for the morning. A slushy inch or two is possible, especially for higher elevations. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Skies begin to clear in the evening. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Thursday: Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.