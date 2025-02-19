Record cold this morning, warmer temperatures ahead

It was bitingly cold out there this Wednesday morning, with many spots recording record low temperatures for February 19th. Great Falls plummeted to -29°, shattering the old record of -19° set in 1986. Havre also broke its record low, with -34° breaking the old record of -33° from 1884.

Clouds will increase as a warm front begins to move across the state. Light snow showers will develop along and west of the Continental Divide during the evening, continuing throughout the night in the Helena area, in the mountains, and along the Divide. In the lower elevations, light accumulations of less than an inch are expected, with up to 6 inches of snow possible in the higher terrain.

Meanwhile, it will be mostly dry in north central Montana as chinook winds begin to develop along the Rocky Mountain Front, gradually spreading east across the plains. The threat of blowing snow is going to increase. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 5 AM Thursday until 5 AM Saturday for Eastern Glacier National Park, its adjacent foothills, and the surrounding plains. Ground blizzard conditions are anticipated, with poor visibility and the potential for road closures, particularly on Highway 2 and roads across the Blackfeet Nation.

The warm up finally begins on Thursday, but the wind will also increase. Gusts over 50 mph are possible along the Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front, leading to blowing and drifting snow due to the existing snowpack. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in most locations, with the exception of the Hi-Line east of Havre, where temperatures will only reach the teens.

The warm up continues into Friday and this weekend, with high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s on Friday; the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday; and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. These warmer temperatures come with strong winds.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be very windy Friday and this weekend, with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 50 mph and wind gusts up to 70 mph possible. Ground blizzard conditions are also possible along the Rocky Mountain Front from Thursday night through Saturday due to blowing and drifting snow caused by the wind. Once temperatures rise above freezing and the snowpack crusts over, the blowing snow and blizzard threat will end.

MTN News

It will remain mild early next week, with highs in the 40s and low 50s on Monday and the 40s and upper 30s on Tuesday. It will also continue to be gusty/windy early next week, with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph on Monday and 10 and 30 mph on Tuesday. The weather will be unsettled early next week, with chances for rain and snow showers.

Hope you enjoy the milder weather coming up – we certainly deserve it after this frigid month!