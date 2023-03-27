Relatively mild weather for the week ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A low-pressure system has been accumulating snow over the Southwest and portions of Central Montana throughout the day and into the night. The upcoming work week will see scattered snow showers as temperatures will remain below average.

On Sunday, clouds lingered across North Central Montana throughout the day with areas of snow across the Southwestern portions of Montana. The main concern throughout the night would be areas of heavier snow fall creating low visibility, though, the snow is expected to gradually taper off as the night progresses.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place until midnight on Sunday located in the southern portions of our viewing area and Helena. 4 to 10 inches of snow is possible bringing a likelihood of slippery road conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place mostly in the higher elevations around Helena and Southwestern Montana. Periods of heavy snow could cause 10 to 18 inches of snow in those higher elevation locations. Use caution if traveling tonight through Southwest and Central Montana as hazardous driving conditions are expected to continue.

Despite a weekend of several inches of snow accumulation across Southwestern and portions of North Central and Central Montana, a calmer upcoming work week is expected. The unsettled pattern and cooler temperatures will persist for much of the work week. Snowfall amounts will be on the light side and chances will increase from south to north on Wednesday and will likely peak in coverage on Thursday over Central and Southwest Montana.

A brief period of upper-level ridging might create drier and more seasonable temperatures for the first half of the next weekend. However, this will be short lived with unsettled conditions and more snow chances returning by Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid-30’s. North wind around 14 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30’s. Calm wind around 5-8 mph in the morning. Chance of snow after midnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to high 30’s. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of snow with highs in the mid 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near the 50’s.

