Remaining chilly but becoming sunny on Thursday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow showers will continue to diminish over the northern Rockies overnight. Quiet weather and continued cool temperatures is expected on Thursday. A strong, southwesterly breeze begins to increase on Thursday night. The worst of the wind will be Friday evening through Saturday night. Gusts up to 65 MPH are possible across the plains, up to 80 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind will impact travel, especially in areas affected by west to east crosswinds. Drivers of high-profile vehicles should use extreme caution when traveling Friday night and Saturday.

Another cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday, ushering in snow showers and the coldest air of the season thus far. A prolonged stretch of frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills is anticipated for the better part of next week. Many locations may see their first subzero air temperatures of the season.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty snow showers along the Continental Divide. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Increasing clouds and wind. Sustained SW breeze at 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain and snow showers developing late. A sustained SW breeze at 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Scattered showers overnight, with a sustained SW wind at 25-35 MPH gusting to 60 MPH (80+ MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front) at times. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers, mixing with snow during the evening. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s, into the 30s throughout the day. Very windy with a sustained westerly wind at 30-40 MPH gusting to 65 MPH at times (80+ MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front). Overnight lows in the upper 10s. The wind gradually decreases throughout the night, with 50 MPH wind gusts still possible. Scattered snow showers continue.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers likely overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 0s and lower 10s.

MONDAY: Snow showers. Highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Frigid with snow showers continuing overnight. Overnight lows from -5 to 5.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, frigid, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 10s. Overnight lows from -5 to 5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty snow showers possible. Highs in the 10s.