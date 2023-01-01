Remaining dry and seasonably mild into the new year

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The jet stream remains well to the south of Montana, largely keeping storm tracks to the south as well. Temperatures cool below normal early next week before warming back above normal late week as a ridge builds into the western United States. There is some indication that the weather pattern turns active again next weekend, particularly for the mountains.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies for central Montana, mostly cloudy in eastern Montana. Areas of fog and freezing fog around from Havre to Glasgow. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for central Montana.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny for central Montana, with increasing cloud cover further east. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog developing from Havre to Glasgow. Temperatures falling into the 0s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 10s for central Montana.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for central Montana. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 0s and 10s for central Montana, 0s for the Hi-Line.

TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line and the Helena area. Highs in the lower 30s for central Montana. Overnight lows in the 10s for central Montana, 0s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line, highs in the mid 30s for central Montana. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s in central Montana and -0s and 0s for the Hi-Line.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, low to mid 20s for the H-Line. Remaining partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s in central Montana, low to mid 10s for the Hi-Line.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s region-wide. Overnight lows in the 10s for the Hi-Line, 20s for central Montana.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 20s in northeastern Montana.