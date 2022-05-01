Remaining unsettled the next several days

Discussion: The jet stream remains active throughout the northern two-thirds of the country which keeps us on the unsettled side again on Sunday. Ridging briefly builds in by Monday before a cold front and round of showers works in Monday night into Tuesday. Although model trends have shifted the storm track a bit south, the storm system may still bring some beneficial rain to portions of the area.

A potent ridge of high pressure works in for Wednesday and Thursday providing plenty of sunshine and temperatures 20-25 degrees above normal. Another storm system and cold front may bring some more showers by Friday and into Saturday. It will also bring out temperatures right back around average for early May.

Saturday night: Cloudy with widely scattered showers. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday: A few, lingering showers during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the evening. High temperatures in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Fantastic and warmer. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Very mild and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Friday: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows on either side of 40 degrees.

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 60s.