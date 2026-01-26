Skies are clear, and the snow has ended across the state, but temperatures remain frigid in some areas. Gusty winds could still cause some blowing snow near the Rocky Mountain Front. Morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with highs in the 30s in central Montana and in the 10s and 20s for northeast Montana.

Today's Forecast:

Return to mild winter temperatures this week- Monday, January 26

The rest of the week will bring warmer weather and mostly dry conditions, with high temperatures rising into the 40s and even 50s late in the week and this weekend.

A couple of disturbances will bring gustier winds, passing clouds, and a few stray rain or snow showers, primarily impacting the mountains at times. Otherwise, a high pressure ridge will continue to bring well above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation throughout the West.

