Return to seasonable temperatures this week

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a bit of haze. A stray shower is possible along the Continental Divide. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with increasing haze during the afternoon. Poor air quality likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered, light showers overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloud cover, showers during the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Stray shower in the morning, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.