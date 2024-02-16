Riverview kindergarteners receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The kindergarteners at Riverview Elementary School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about what weather is and some of the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and they got to have an indoor snowball fight!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.