Roses are red, snow is white, we will see some today, but even more tonight

Happy Valentine’s Day!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana from 11pm Wednesday until 5am/11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for central Montana until 11am this morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect central and Southern Montana from 11am Wednesday until 11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana from 8pm Wednesday until 8am/11am Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northwestern Montana from 11pm Wednesday until 5am Friday.

Today skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow around, generally in central Montana. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. Scattered snow showers enter southwestern and southern Montana this evening and will continue into the day tomorrow.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with areas of snow around, generally in locations south of the Hi-Line. High temperatures will be in the teens. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1-8" is possible in the lower elevations in central Montana and western/southern portions of north-central Montana by Thursday evening/Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday high pressure takes control of Montana’s weather and brings mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s on Friday, and the 30s and mid to upper 20s on Saturday. Wind speeds on Saturday will be between 10 and 20 mph. Some areas of fog will be around both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around Helena. A few isolated snow and rain showers are possible around in north-central Montana as well.