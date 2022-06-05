Rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Monday

Discussion: An atmospheric river of moisture is providing beneficial rain to many areas in the Pacific Northwest and along the west coast. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves through Sunday afternoon and evening with showers becoming spottier beyond that.

The Woods Creek and Deep Creek burn scars in Meagher and Broadwater counties continue to be an area of concern for flash flooding or debris flow this weekend. The charred ground acts as a repellent to water and can quickly result in flooding, even with as little as 0.5" of precipitation in an hour. Residents in close proximity to the burn scars should be mindful of the threat and have a plan of action in the event of a flash flood or debris flow.

Central Montana dries out and warms out by the middle of the week. Although, afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances return by late week and into the weekend. Temperatures look to climb above normal into the 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Saturday night: Showers around, especially in northeastern Montana. Patchy fog developing by daybreak. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. A bit breezy, WSW wind at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. Highs around 80 degrees. Overnight low temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s.