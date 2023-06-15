Sacajawea summer camp students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The third through fifth grade summer camp students at Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about severe weather and what to do if there is a tornado nearby.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster and they got to see how strong their own wind was with an anemometer.

If you are a summer camp teacher and are interested in having us teach your campers about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.