Saturday brings a short break from the precipitation

Happy Friday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more sunshine around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana and more cloud cover in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Conditions today will be drier than Thursday, but there will still be scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will have increasing clouds, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. It will still be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around Helena, especially during the evening hours. There will also be a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Conditions will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday starts off next week with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers in the lower elevations. There will also be mountain snow and rain showers around, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures cool down, highs will be in the 50s and upper 40s. Gusty winds will also be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday skies will be cloudy with rain and mountain snow/rain showers likely, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures will be even cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Windy conditions will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with more rain and mountain snow showers. Some snow is also possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday. It will also be chilly on Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 50s. It will be a bit warmer on Thursday with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds will be around on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.