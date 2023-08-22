Scattered afternoon and evening showers on Tuesday and Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

It's a foggy morning outside! Stay safe on your morning communte.

Today an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather bringing warmer temperatures in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s. Partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening that will continue into Wednesday morning. Wind will not be much of an issue today, a little breezy in spots with gusts up to 30mph. Clean skies today as the smoke and haze will temporarily move out of the area before returning tomorrow.

Partly sunny skies to start out tomorrow. Increasing cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours of the day. With the increased cloud cover will come a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less precipitation is expected Wednesday versus today. Increasing haze throughout the day with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20mph.

Headed into Thursday and Friday a weak cold front will enter Montana bringing pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are expected for both days with a breeze of 5 to 20mph.

This upcoming weekend will be mostly to mainly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain warm in the 80s and low 90s. Headed into next week, Monday will have sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperature highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.