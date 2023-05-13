Scattered precipitation continues this weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Precipitation with scattered showers and thunderstorms continues into the weekend. Most of North-central Montana will see partly sunny conditions with chances for showers increasing in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to roll into the evenings leaving partly and mostly cloudy conditions throughout both nights on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday saw highs in the 60’s and breezy conditions that will begin to slowly increase throughout the night and into Sunday. Not only will there be chances for showers throughout most of the night, but there could also be a chance for dense, patchy fog to develop after 3 am. This will mostly occur in low-lying areas around river bottoms along eastern portions of North central and central Montana.

Sunday will see partly sunny skies and breezier conditions that will increase up to 22 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. A brief break in precipitation due to upper-level ridging will also occur Sunday night with partly cloudy conditions and winds that will decrease to around 5-10 mph overnight.

The precipitation is looking to resume Monday into mid-next week with Tuesday being the next highest chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers to occur. Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up to around the average for this time of year and by next weekend, upper-level ridging is looking to build back in, bringing high pressure and quiet conditions with temperatures up into the 80’s and possibly the 90’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and patchy f0g. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40’s and 10-15 mph wind with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy fog before 8 am. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s to 70’s. Breezy conditions with 11 to 16 mph winds increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 25 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and calm, 3-8 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s. 9-13 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s.