Scattered rain and snow showers start today and continue into early next week

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for East Glacier Park Region from 6pm Wednesday until 9am Friday.

Today skies will start out clear then clouds will increase, and scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in with a cold front. This precipitation will mainly be during the evening hours for central and north-central Montana. Eastern Montana in expected to stay dry. Conditions will also be breezy between 10 and 25 mph and high temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the low 70s.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered showers around, generally around and west of I-15. The precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain for most lower elevation locations, but a mixture of snow and rain is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and possibly out to the Cut Bank area. A wide range of temperatures is expected on Thursday. Highs will range from the low 30s to the low 70s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. Conditions will also be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers through the afternoon, generally around and west of I-15. As the day progresses developing rain and snow showers are expected headed into the evening, initially around Helena, but then working its way north into portions of north-central Montana. Friday will also have a wide range of temperatures with highs in the low 30s to the mid 60s, the warmest temperatures will be in eastern Montana. A breeze will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend you can expect some wet conditions. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with areas of snow and rain. Significant snow accumulations are possible in some lower elevation locations. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s in central Montana, and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in eastern Montana. There will also be a breeze around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tapering off as the day goes on. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. A little breeze will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Tuesday next week will have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and a little breeze around between 5 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will be warmer in the 50s and upper 40s.