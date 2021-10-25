Scattered showers Monday, wind ramps up Tuesday night

The remnants of the storm system impacting the west coast move in tonight. There will be isolated rain showers in the Great Falls area throughout the day, with greater chances for rainfall in Helena and areas to the south. High temperatures reach the lower 60's.

We clear out headed into Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50's and mostly sunny skies.

The wind begins to ramp up Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There could be some gusts topping 60 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line. Great Falls will likely see some wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH.

Calmer weather is in store for the end of the week with highs in the lower 60's and mostly sunny skies. We run the risk of a few showers on Friday, once again with the greatest likelihood for showers to the south of Great Falls.

A cool down is on the horizon for Halloween weekend with highs only in the 40's on Halloween itself. However, it does look to stay dry.