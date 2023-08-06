Scattered showers and cooler temperatures

Happy Saturday!

We had mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and north-central Montana. Temperature highs today have been pleasant ranging in the 60s and the 70s. For tomorrow we will keep the cloud cover and expect more precipitation. Scattered showers and storms work their way into central Montana during the late morning and afternoon before it tapers off overnight headed into the start of next week. Temperature highs tomorrow will be warm in the 60s and 70s for central Montana. Temperatures increase as you head up into the Hi-line and east in our state ranging from the low to mid 80s. Monday will have mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperature highs expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies to start out with increased cloud over during the night with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.