Scattered showers and storms before warm temperatures and sunshine

Happy Tuesday!

A flood watch will be in effect for portions of central and southeastern Montana starting at 11am today until 12am Wednesday. This watch is due excessive rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

Today will bring partly cloudy skies, the cloud cover will increase as we work our way through the day. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms, generally in the afternoon and evening hours are expected. Temperature highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Wednesday is expected to be the wettest and cloudiest day of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms expected as an upper-level trough passes through our area. Wide range of temperatures on Wednesday from the mid 60s to the mid 80s.

Thursday is expected to have mostly sunny skies with just a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday through Sunday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies, a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers, and warm/hot temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see a bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers and storms as well as temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The breeze will continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.