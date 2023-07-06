Scattered showers and storms possible through the rest of the work week.

Happy Thursday!

Daily chances of showers and storms start today and last through Saturday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with haze are expected with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. That precipitation can mainly be seen in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain front. Temperatures a bit warmer with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday will have increasing clouds with isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. The haze will continue to be around for us on Friday.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday with increased cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms. Very warm temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s. A little breeze will be around on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week will be warm with temperature highs in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. Mostly to mainly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially in locations east of I-15. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.