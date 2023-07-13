Scattered showers and storms to finish the week before a hot and dry weekend

Happy Thursday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake starting today at 11am until tonight at 9pm. Wind speeds between 15-25 mph are possible with gusts up to 35 mph.

Today will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Warm average temperatures for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Hazy conditions throughout the day with some thicker smoke and haze along portions of the Hi-line and in northeastern Montana.

Partly sunny skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon this Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies for our weekend with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with Saturday in the upper 70s and 80s and Sunday’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Monday with have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms. Hot highs in the 90s with a bit of a breeze, wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have mainly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 80s. Wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph are possible.