Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Happy Wednesday!

A flood watch is in effect for portions of central and southern Montana until 12am Thursday.

Today is expected to be the wettest and cloudiest day of the week with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms expected as an upper-level trough passes through our area. Temperature highs for today will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Thursday is expected to have mostly sunny skies with just a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday through Sunday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies, a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers, and warm/hot temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see a bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Next Monday will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies, some isolated showers, and storms as well as temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. The breeze will continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Independence day will have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.