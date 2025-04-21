Scattered showers and thunderstorms to start Monday followed by a warmer week

Easter Sunday brought rain, snow, double rainbows and a landspout to central Montana. The first confirmed tornado of the year occurred between Box Elder and Big Sandy Sunday afternoon around 3:00 PM. We do run the risk of more showers and thunderstorms for today. The storms could contain gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours. There is the chance of some cold air funnels forming in parts of Hill and Blaine counties. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

A warming trend is expected for the remainder of the week, with each day being a few degrees warmer than the last. There will still be isolated showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light mountain snow is also possible at times, but major travel impacts are not anticipated at this time.

By Thursday, more sunshine and drier conditions arrive as a high pressure ridge starts to move over the region. Daytime highs will get into the upper 50s and lower 60s in most areas and then the low to mid 60s on Friday. However, stronger winds will arrive on Friday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News