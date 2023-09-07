Scattered showers and thunderstorms today with an increased risk of severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

Happy Thursday!

Today will have mostly sunny skies in north-central and eastern Montana with mostly dry conditions. There will be partly cloudy skies in portions of central Montana near the Helena area with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours today. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A little breeze will be around with gusts under 30 mph across the state.

Partly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and storms in southern and central MT. There is an isolated risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Main hazards include damaging winds and/or large hail. Temperature highs range in the 70s.

Saturday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Cooler temperature highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs will warm back up into the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Next Monday and Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs remain warm in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Wednesday will have sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.