Scattered snow showers and thunderstorms ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cool and wet weather will continue over the next few days as weather systems move into the Northwestern United States. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s through most of next week with near daily chances for rain and thunderstorms.

A larger scale tilted trough is making its way across the western US bringing in areas of widespread rain/showers that will continue throughout the weekend and into next week. A more unstable southwest flow has resulted in some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue to track through this evening. A few stronger cells are possible in portions of North central Montana, which may include small hail and heavy downpours, however the risk for severe thunderstorms is low. Precipitation will wind down overnight but some showers are likely to linger.

Unsettled weather will continue through Sunday as rainfall scatters across the area. While Sunday`s round will generally focus on Southwestern Montana, a few showers and thunderstorms will find their way into North Central MT. Like Saturday, some of the storms will produce some locally heavy rainfall that could cause some ponding of water on roads or low-lying areas. Not much will change as we start the work week as scattered to widespread rain shower and thunderstorm activity continues across the area.

A Flood Advisory is currently in affect for portions of Central Montana including Cascade County until noon on Sunday. The cause is the continued snow melt and rain which will mostly affect low-lying and poor drainage areas.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30’s and 40’s and 5-9 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of thunderstorms and showers likely. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s and a calm wind becoming 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s and 7-9 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s and a 5-10 mph wind.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s and a 5-11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs near 70.

